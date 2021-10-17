TELCOR announces Revenue Cycle Services promotions

TELCOR is proud to announce the promotion of several members of the TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (RCS) team. RCS improves collections, reduces expenses, and provides real-time analytics to labs across the United States. It is designed for the unique challenges and requirements of laboratory specialties and the clients they serve including hospitals, nursing homes, physician offices, pharmacology businesses, and clinics. The TELCOR billing service offers daily billing status to monthly profitability analysis so labs have the metrics needed to effectively manage its business. No other vendor works as hard at ensuring labs get paid for the work they do or the peace of mind that comes with choosing TELCOR.
Bree Bohling, claims resolution specialist. Bohling has been an integral resource for the UnitedHealthcare team. She trains new associates and escalates trends to leadership as needed. She will support customers and work the more complex denials on the UHC payer team.
Michelle Conner, revenue cycle supervisor. Conner has been part of the Medicare team making sure claims follow CMS guidelines and provide insight where plans might deviate from those rules. She will supervise the Medicare Payer team.
Denise Embree, claims resolution lead. Embree is working on the Medicaid team and is instrumental in answering questions, training new employees, and being a positive mentor.
Sara Fonfara, claims resolution specialist. Fonfara tackles challenges with a positive attitude and has taken on more responsibilities such as faxing/mailing, training and working with multiple customers.
Miranda Laursen, revenue cycle supervisor. Laursen has worked with a variety of payers to ensure processing and paying of customers’ claims. She has provided training and mentorship to new customers and employees. Miranda will supervise the Commercial Payer team.
Kristin Lezama, claims resolution lead. Lezama has helped train new Medicare team members and a valuable mentor. She will continue to work on complex denials and be a powerful knowledge resource with the Medicare team.
Kate Lemke, remittance specialist. With a strong background in billing, Lemke has been a dedicated resource for the entire billing team. She uses her knowledge as a mentor for the team and to create new best practices driving further efficiencies.
Mallory Miesbach, claims resolution specialist. Miesbach provides a high degree of expertise in working claims, investigating issues, and spotting denial trends. She is a skillful team member in training new employees.
Caroline Miller, remittance specialist. Miller quickly developed an incredible knowledge of the TELCOR RCM application. She transitioned to the Remittance team and is working efficiently with one of our largest customers.
Jen Neujahr, operations and payer access supervisor. Neujahr will manage a team providing oversight, support, and project management to all other Revenue Cycle Service teams and functions.
Lacey Paswater, claims resolution specialist. Paswater has a strong understanding of working claim denials and working with payers to understand their requirements. She is key to identifying payer denial trends and understanding configuration updates.
Kaitlin Smith, remittance team lead. Smith has been instrumental in ramping up our billing service offerings. She has been a key member of training team members and an overall reliable source of information.
Nicole Stone, claims resolution specialist. Stone assists with new associate training and taking on projects with large customers. She will investigate complex denials and escalating trends.
Morgan Sullwold, remittance team lead. Sullwold has thrived with the TELCOR RCM application while increasing her product and billing knowledge. She works directly with two new customers providing insight and guidance.
