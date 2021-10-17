TELCOR announces Revenue Cycle Services promotions

TELCOR is proud to announce the promotion of several members of the TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (RCS) team. RCS improves collections, reduces expenses, and provides real-time analytics to labs across the United States. It is designed for the unique challenges and requirements of laboratory specialties and the clients they serve including hospitals, nursing homes, physician offices, pharmacology businesses, and clinics. The TELCOR billing service offers daily billing status to monthly profitability analysis so labs have the metrics needed to effectively manage its business. No other vendor works as hard at ensuring labs get paid for the work they do or the peace of mind that comes with choosing TELCOR.