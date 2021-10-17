TELCOR announces RCM promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Joni Crumrine, special project manager; Megan Edwards, director of integrations; Nathan Foley, implementation analyst; Jason McHargue, lead software engineer; and Dawn Seelhoff, customer engagement lead

Crumrine joined TELCOR in 2016 and has been an integral resource on the customer engagement team. She has managed large and complex customers while assisting the training of new employees. In her new role, Crumrine will continue to assist with complex projects, serve as a mentor, and facilitate training requests.

Since joining TELCOR in 2014, Edwards has focused on providing excellent results for customers. She is a leader mentoring new members and ensuring the team has policies and procedures documented. In her new role, Edwards will be responsible for integration project assignment, approval of functional specifications, serve as a department liaison, and oversee development projects.