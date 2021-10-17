TELCOR announces RCM promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Joni Crumrine, special project manager; Megan Edwards, director of integrations; Nathan Foley, implementation analyst; Jason McHargue, lead software engineer; and Dawn Seelhoff, customer engagement lead
Crumrine joined TELCOR in 2016 and has been an integral resource on the customer engagement team. She has managed large and complex customers while assisting the training of new employees. In her new role, Crumrine will continue to assist with complex projects, serve as a mentor, and facilitate training requests.
Since joining TELCOR in 2014, Edwards has focused on providing excellent results for customers. She is a leader mentoring new members and ensuring the team has policies and procedures documented. In her new role, Edwards will be responsible for integration project assignment, approval of functional specifications, serve as a department liaison, and oversee development projects.
Foley joined TELCOR in 2021 and has managed multiple projects and tasks with a high level of quality. He has displayed exceptional customer service and has the aptitude to take his system knowledge to the next level. In Foley’s new role, he will be the primary point of contact for new TELCOR RCM customers while managing and setting expectations new customer projects.
Since joining TELCOR in 2017, McHargue has provided vast development knowledge and experience while having a positive impact on the quality and reliability of TELCOR RCM. He helps implement development practices and technologies that the development team uses daily. In his new role, McHargue will continue to provide technical guidance and mentorship to his fellow teammates.
Seelhoff joined the TELCOR RCM team in 2017. For the past two years, she has been a key player in the development of the TELCOR RCS case process and leads daily team meetings. She works with teams to quickly resolve open cases, ensures timely responses to customer requests, and helps with validation processes. In Seelhoff’s new role, she will lead implementation associates helping ensure customer satisfaction.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, revenue cycle services (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.