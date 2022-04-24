TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Rachel Pittack, senior integration analyst, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM); Mary Harms, education analyst, RCM; Michelle Sander, senior manager of customer communication, RCM; and Alicia Rathje, implementation manager, Point of Care (POC).

Since joining the TELCOR team in 2017, Pittack has performed integration duties for new customer implementations and add-on projects of all sizes. In her new role, she will continue to be a subject matter expert on insurance discovery interfaces and establish best practices to improve efficiency and drive profitability for RCM customers.

Harms joined TELCOR in 2003 and has held many positions in the RCM department. Her wealth of knowledge and experience will be valuable as she expands the education and training resources for new TELCOR employees as well as RCM customers. With the new materials, customers will be able to confidently utilize the RCM application to its maximum capabilities.

Since joining TELCOR in 1997, Sander has been an integral part of TELCOR’s growth and success. She has mastered product documentation, created resources to support RCM version releases, and currently maintains the in-application help guide, reference manuals, and more. In her new role, she will continue to expand the customer experience with RCM offerings by analyzing specific processes and creating plans for customers to fully leverage the software to improve their bottom line.

Rathje has been with TELCOR for almost eight years where she has been dedicated to supporting POC customers. She has been responsible for the management of large projects, troubleshooting customer issues, and getting resolutions quickly. In her new role, Rathje will work closely with customers to implement new device updates and software releases.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.