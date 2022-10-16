TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Jacqui Donner, QA manager, Point of Care (POC); Amber Gibson, claims resolution specialist, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Kris Krauss, revenue cycle supervisor, RCS; Casey Russell, remittance specialist, RCS; and April Williams, remittance specialist, RCS.

Donner started at TELCOR in September 2014 and has since become a QML application expert and grown to clearly understand TELCOR POC products. In her new role, she will manage the testing and documentation of quality assurance projects.

Joining TELCOR in September 2020, Gibson has gone above and beyond for her customers and effectively communicates with payers to drive collections. In her new role, Gibson will continue to be an essential asset for the claims resolution team and their customers.

In June 2021, Krauss joined TELCOR as a BCBS payer lead. She has identified trends and created processes to improve workflow efficiencies within the team. In her new role, she will continue to be a knowledge resource for payer requirements and drive efficiencies for RCS teams.

Russell joined TELCOR in July 2021, where she has been a talented resource; learning, researching, and finding new ways to improve efficiencies within the RCM application. In her new role, she will continue to improve workflow efficiencies and drive RCS customer satisfaction.

Joining TELCOR in April 2021, Williams has become a dependable team member with a positive attitude and positively impacts others. She helps other teams and plays a key role in large projects. In her new role, she will be a reliable point of contact for associates on the team and continue making a great impact on new projects assigned to her.

