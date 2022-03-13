TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of AJ Dosch, director of sales, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM); Carrie Kotil, director of sales, RCM; Craig Lenhoff, director of customer engagement, RCM; Lindsey McClain, manager, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Bryce Petersen, special projects manager, RCM; Corrine Steele, director of customer engagement, RCM; and Ashley Stovall, manager, RCS.

Since joining TELCOR in 2015, Dosch has built strong relationships with new and existing customers. He provides leadership among the sales team, developing effective strategies to ensure positive results. In his new role, he will oversee the growth and development of account executives while also working with labs to streamline workflow processes and improve their bottom line.

Kotil joined TELCOR in 2015 where she has made a large impact by growing the TELCOR customer base, building industry relationships, and serving as a great representation of TELCOR. In her new role, she will manage the growth and development of account executives as well as working with labs to improve their efficiency and increase profitability.

Since joining TELCOR in 2014, Lenhoff has overseen the RCM Implementation team making sure the customers' go-live experience is successful. He is a key member of the Sales Support Team, demonstrating to prospective customers the capabilities of the RCM solution. In his new position, he will continue to play a critical role leading his team and driving customer success.

McClain joined TELCOR in 2018, developing new processes for payment posting and communicating effectively with customers to help drive their success. As a manager, she will lead the Remittance Team and provide guidance to RCS customers.

Since joining TELCOR in 2017, Petersen has been a trustworthy resource for the Implementation team. He takes on additional tasks including customer upgrades and validations. In his new role, he will lead the RCS Validations team and manage upgrades on complex projects to improve processes critical to customer success.

Steele joined TELCOR in 2015 and has developed strategies to make RCS implementations and system support services as efficient as possible. In her new role, she will continue to lead the RCS implementations team, strengthening processes to ensure success with every new project.

Since joining TELCOR in October 2019, Stovall has led a team to proactively work with customers and implement new workflow processes allowing teams to work more efficiently. In her new role, she will provide further direction and oversight to the Claims Resolution team.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care middleware, revenue cycle management software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions. The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.