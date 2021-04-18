TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of James Boyce, enterprise architect; Denise Embree, claims resolution specialist, TRCS; Kristy Miller, claims resolution specialist, TRCS; and Sally Petr, senior service manager, RCM.

Since joining TELCOR in 2007, Boyce has played a strategic role in evolving the computing environment from a single office location to multiple locations supporting the corporate and hosting environments. He is well versed in all areas of the technologies deployed by TELCOR and continues to push the computing environment forward to support the diverse needs of the company.

Since joining the Claims Resolution Team in 2019, Embree has played a key role in in the growth of the billing service team and the service provided to TELCOR customers. She is an integral part in the training and onboarding of TELCOR new employees. Embree will continue to bring her expertise and training in her new role as claims resolution specialist.

Miller joined TELCOR in 2020 and has been an instrumental billing service team member while creating efficiencies for TELCOR customers. She will continue this record of innovation in her new role and as an active part of the Eligibility Task Force Team.