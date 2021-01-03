TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Erik Cederdahl, senior account executive, POC and Katie Remington, senior client services manager, TRCS.

During his eight years at TELCOR, Cederdahl has established and maintained relationships with existing customers providing excellent service from a sales perspective. He also generates and manages new opportunities for TELCOR leading to many new customers and building future success. In his new role, Cederdahl will continue being a sales leader while providing support and industry knowledge to other team members.

Since joining TELCOR two years ago, Remington has demonstrated great dedication and thoughtfulness. She consistently provides exceptional service to her customers while serving as an effective liaison ensuring the complex and varied needs of TELCOR billing customers are met. Remington continues to master her skills and contributes to the growth of our internal infrastructure while also providing meaningful mentorship to others.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.