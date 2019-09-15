TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Josh Grossenbacher, service analyst, RCM; Katie Kempf, client services manager, TRCS; Tanaya Locke, education coordinator, TRCS; and Miranda Renfro, information support, TRCS.
Since joining TELCOR earlier this year, Grossenbacher continually challenges himself and expands his knowledge daily regarding RCM and our customers. He readily takes on new service cases and is taking the lead with assigned service projects.
Kempf has leveraged her years of experience to help customers establish best practices and become more efficient. In her new role, she will be responsible for building and maintaining the customer relationship while managing customer needs and internal initiatives by promoting and leveraging RCM application capabilities.
Since joining TELCOR in two years ago, Locke has been instrumental in the development of the TRCS business line. In her new role, she will oversee employee onboarding, documentation of standard processes and ongoing education.
Renfro leverages her skills to collaborate and create structure around the foundational processes of the TRCS business line. In her new role, she will ensure work procedures are done with consistency, continuity and reliability.
TELCOR is an industry leader in laboratory revenue cycle management and laboratory point of care testing markets. The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, IT knowledgeable people who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.