TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Chris Donner and Kacey Hoppes to remittance team leads, TRCS.

Since joining TELCOR in 2019, Donner has developed standard operating procedures, assisted with team processes, and communicated on many different application enhancements. She has been vital in special projects completing them efficiently and with great quality. In her new role, Donner will manage the credit/refund process for our customers and continue to be a team resource.

Hoppes joined TELCOR in 2019. Her customer and application knowledge has been incredibly valuable. She views new challenges as opportunities to grow and increase her skills. In her new role, Hoppes will be a team resource and help implement new customer work flows and processes.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.