TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Sarah LaRose, integration data analyst, RCM and Nick Metzger, front-end manager, RCS.

LaRose joined TELCOR in August 2019 as a service analyst where she mastered service cases and accepted many special projects. In her new role, she will develop her database and SQL skills while gaining more extensive knowledge of the TELCOR RCM application. LaRose will analyze current documented processes for effectiveness, help establish operational standards assuring integrity and customer loyalty, and perform database queries to analyze, troubleshoot, and determine appropriate resolutions.

Since joining TELCOR in December 2019, Metzger has shown a tremendous ability to adapt, respond, and keep pace with the intensely dynamic nature of the laboratory billing service industry. He has greatly contributed to the creation of new programs and procedures helping make TELCOR the billing service of choice of laboratories across the country. In his new role, Metzger will use his experience and talent to continue building a strong front-end billing service team allowing TELCOR customers to improve collections.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, revenue cycle services (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.