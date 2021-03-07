TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Kaylee Crawford and Brett Lowe, service team leads, RCM and Kristal Shestak, senior project analyst, POC.

Since joining TELCOR in August 2019, Crawford has mastered service cases and has immersed herself in the upgrades process. She has been instrumental in developing and making the upgrade processes even more efficient. In her new role, Crawford will be team lead for all aspects of RCM upgrades.

Also joining TELCOR in August 2019, Lowe has also mastered service cases and has developed a quest to keep the RCM Service workqueue running efficiently. He keeps customer cases organized, current, and closed in a timely manner. He keeps the team apprised of statistics helping them strive towards excellence in case management. In his new role, Lowe will be the team lead for all aspects of RCM Service case workload.

Shestak started her career with TELCOR in February, 2018. She has managed projects of all sizes including many projects very large customers. She assists others with special projects and is an excellent resource for newer analysts. In her new role, Shestak will formally mentor new employees, assist with escalation cases, and grow her leadership skills.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.