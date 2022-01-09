TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is proud to announce the promotions of Jessica DeBerg, HRIS and payroll director; Kelsey Keady, accounts payable supervisor; JoHanna Mundt, POC revenue manager; and Shana Porter, RCM revenue manager.
DeBerg has been with TELCOR for nearly six years starting as a senior accountant and most recently serving as the HRIS and payroll manager. She has been instrumental in the implementation of multiple changes to streamline the payroll processes and procedures. In her new role, she will continue to lead the enhancement of HRIS and payroll processes.
Keady joined the TELCOR accounting department in 2016 as an accounting specialist and has proven to be an invaluable member of the team. She was pivotal in the implementation of new accounting systems, processes, and procedures guiding TELCOR through its growth. In her new role, she will manage the timely and accurate payments to vendors and employee reimbursements while leading the operations team.
Since joining TELCOR in 2016 as a senior accountant, Mundt has been a proven leader managing POC customer order processing, billing, and collections. She has also been integral in defining processes for the new accounting system. In her expanded role, she will provide direction to the POC revenue accountants in the management of POC customer accounts.
Porter has been with TELCOR since 2016 where she helped streamline accounting processes for the RCM product lines. With her attention to detail and the ability to communicate complex data, she was an essential component when transitioning to the new system. In her new role, she will guide the RCM/RCS revenue accountants in the management of customer accounts.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care, revenue cycle management software, and billing services. The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.