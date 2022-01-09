TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is proud to announce the promotions of Jessica DeBerg, HRIS and payroll director; Kelsey Keady, accounts payable supervisor; JoHanna Mundt, POC revenue manager; and Shana Porter, RCM revenue manager.

DeBerg has been with TELCOR for nearly six years starting as a senior accountant and most recently serving as the HRIS and payroll manager. She has been instrumental in the implementation of multiple changes to streamline the payroll processes and procedures. In her new role, she will continue to lead the enhancement of HRIS and payroll processes.

Keady joined the TELCOR accounting department in 2016 as an accounting specialist and has proven to be an invaluable member of the team. She was pivotal in the implementation of new accounting systems, processes, and procedures guiding TELCOR through its growth. In her new role, she will manage the timely and accurate payments to vendors and employee reimbursements while leading the operations team.