TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Kristin Drahota, special projects manager, RCM and Sarah Stewart, director of revenue cycle services, TRCS.

Since joining TELCOR in September 2016, Drahota has played an integral part in providing quality and timely support. She leverages her expertise and industry knowledge helping customers manage their revenue cycle efficiently using best practices and insights gained from their analytics. In her new role, Drahota will engage laboratory executives, pathologists and revenue cycle directors, whether onsite or remotely, and facilitate successful outcomes as they manage the pressures the industry presents.

Stewart joined TELCOR in June 2015 and has been a manager for the TELCOR RCM Service team. With her previous, hands-on experience as an Account Receivables Manager and success with the service team, Stewart will be a strong leader for the billing service division. In her new role, Stewart will develop action plans to operationalize and standardize priority initiatives, work with sales to communicate the TELCOR competitive advantage, and foster an exciting environment for staff to grow professionally.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.