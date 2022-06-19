TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Barb Denner, Claims Resolution Specialist, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Katie Kempf, Service Manager, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM); and Tim Paschal, Senior Service Analyst, RCM.

Denner joined TELCOR in January 2021 and is always willing to help using her strong understanding of payer requirements and claim denials. In her new role, she will continue to work in conjunction with her team recognizing new trends and bringing them forward to prevent future, unnecessary rejections and denials.

Kempf joined TELCOR in August 2016 and has consistently provided excellent service to all RCM customers since. In her new role, she will continue contributing to RCM’s success, being a dedicated team player, and will begin directly managing staff on the RCM Service team.

Paschal joined TELCOR in August 2021 and has quickly built upon his software support skills. He is dependable, thoughtful, and a team player. In his new role, he will continue to thoroughly solve customer inquiries, manage special projects, and resolve complex problems.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.