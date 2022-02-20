TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Angie Dunn, remittance team lead, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Preston Peet, pre-billing supervisor, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); and Gavin Terrano, sales associate, Point of Care (POC).

Since joining TELCOR in April 2019, Dunn has played a critical role in her team’s success. Assisting in training, creating, and improving processes while taking new challenges head-on. She will lead the correspondence team for RCS.

Peet joined TELCOR in September, 2020. He has been extremely reliable, continuously going the extra mile to help the team wherever needed. In his new role, he will supervise the pre-billing team and continue to improve workflows to increase team efficiency.

Starting in May, 2019, Terrano grew from an operations associate at the reception desk, to a team lead for RCS. He is an example of growth and flexibility within the company. In his new role as a sales associate for POC, he will assist with supporting all territories, building loyalty, and product placement for our hospital customers.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.