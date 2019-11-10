TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Michael Donlan, project team leader, POC; Stephanie Evert, project team leader, POC; Chad Kobus, support director, POC; and Jamie McManigal, claims resolution specialist II, TRCS.
Since joining TELCOR in 2016, Donlan has managed large customers with multiple simultaneous projects. He has been key in growing the POC Implementation team through mentoring new team members, updating documents and assisting in new employee education. In his new role, Donlan will provide leadership while continuing to manage implementation projects.
During her time at TELCOR, Evert has completed hundreds of projects, scripted interfaces and rolled out the new product features. Evert has improved team processes and team culture. In her new role, Evert will provide leadership through mentoring, team meeting coordination, escalation support while continuing to manage implementation projects.
You have free articles remaining.
Since joining TELCOR in 2018, Kobus has mastered connections between teams and promoted harmony by being available to lend a hand whenever necessary. He works with the POC management team on quality improvement initiatives for continued growth and success. In his new role, Kobus will ensure customers’ expectations are met, spearhead process improvement, and be a resource and liaison for continual team growth.
During her time at TELCOR, McManigal has demonstrated a tremendous knowledge base and willingness to face challenges with a forward-thinking mindset. In her new role, McManigal will lead and spearhead the daily success of our largest live customer, be a consistent resource and keep the team working towards the same goals.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.