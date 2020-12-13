TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Catherine Springer, senior project analyst, POC and Corinne Steel, senior customer engagement manager, TRCS.

Since joining TELCOR in 2018, Springer has worked with many customers to coordinate efforts in meeting go-live timelines. She creates strong relationships with customers and is a strong resource with coworkers. In her new role, Springer will mentor new employees, expand leadership skills by running meetings, and manage escalates while continuing to work on customer projects.

Steel has been with TELCOR for five years and has done a tremendous job developing and implementing an effective strategy resulting in successful billing service implementations. Her ability to communicate and motivate has allowed her team successes, even with the ever-increasing number of projects. She continues to take on new challenges and puts her team in a position to succeed with each project.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0