TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of James Hunke, senior installation analyst, POC; Derek Pohlmann, installation support leader, POC; and Regina Seaton, application services manager, POC.

Since joining TELCOR in 2012, Hunke has been integral to the team’s success as he is able to complete an abundance of projects in a timely manner. He has improved processes for the installation team resulting in more quality outcomes, and has assisted with training and mentoring new team members.

Pohlmann joined TELCOR in 2016 and has a deep knowledge of TELCOR QML and the upgrade processes. He continually submits ideas for processes improvements making upgrades more efficient. He has been integral in training others and is a valuable asset to the installation team.

Since joining TELCOR in 2014, Seaton has worked with countless customers answering questions and resolving problems. In her new role, Seaton will manage internal QML escalations and work closely with POC management to identify trends, suggest product improvements and continually encourage team growth.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.