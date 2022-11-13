TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Kelsey Bailey, claims resolution specialist, revenue cycle services (RCS); Kristina Findley, director of customer advocacy, revenue cycle management (RCM); and Jamie McManigal, payer team lead, RCS.

Joining TELCOR in July 2021, Bailey has shown herself to be a team player and quick learner. Bailey has taken on complex projects and assisted in training new team members. In her new role, she will continue to be an essential asset for the claims resolution team and their customers.

Findley joined TELCOR in January 2013 as a service analyst. Findley has been a key resource and thought leader in supporting customers and developing the RCM and RCS product lines. In her new role, she will collaborate with internal teams and TELCOR customers across the RCM and RCS product lines to uncover needs, find solutions, and foster trusted long-term relationships.

In May 2018, McManigal joined TELCOR as a claims resolution specialist. McManigal has been a dependable resource for her team; training new and current employees and handling escalated tasks. In her new role, she will lead the Blue Cross Blue Shield team in going above and beyond for their customers.

