TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Dawn Seelhoff, customer application manager, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM); Bob Beck, claims resolution supervisor, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Lance Grell, senior implementation analyst, RCM; and Sally Petr, director of service, RCM.

Seelhoff joined TELCOR in 2017, since then she has been a key player in developing repeatable processes ensuring RCS customer databases are updated with the most timely and accurate data. In her new role, she will manage the implementation associates, assist with coordination of RCS service projects, and continue to develop this new area of the Customer Engagement Team.

Joining TELCOR in 2021, Beck has proven he is willing to take on any task and work toward resolutions to maximize profitability for our RCS customers. In his new role, he will provide direction and leadership to our payer teams and work closely with other claims resolution supervisors to improve outcomes for our RCS customers.

Grell joined TELCOR in 2019 where he has managed large customer implementation projects and developed strong working relationships to maximize customer success. In his new role, Grell will continue to develop and lead the RCS implementation process for new customers, mentor new analysts, and be a thought leader for the implementation team.

Since joining TELCOR in 2010, Petr has led the RCM Service team to provide dependable support to customers. This level of service differentiates TELCOR from its competitors as customers trust TELCOR to provide exceptional support. In Petr’s new role, she will continue to lead the Service Team to provide industry-leading customer support while developing new processes and procedures to ensure service continues to exceed expectations.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.