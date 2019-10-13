TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Adina Dargeloh, senior contracts specialist and Ryan Neumann, software architect, RCM.
Since joining TELCOR in March 2017, Dargeloh has shown continuous growth, initiative and ownership of many of the tasks and responsibilities keeping the Contracts department running efficiently. She consistently takes on more within her role, going above and beyond to ensure Contracts is providing a prompt and detailed product.
Neumann brings a great attitude to the workplace and, since joining TELCOR in March 2016, has a history of high quality work that meets or exceeds deadlines. In his new role as software architect, Neumann will focus on the design and specification of new and existing RCM systems as well as creating infrastructure as TELCOR continues to grow.
TELCOR is an industry leader in laboratory revenue cycle management and laboratory point of care testing markets. The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, IT knowledgeable people who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.