TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Kandi DeAnda, appeals team lead, revenue cycle services (RCS); Brian Dohmen, director of data services, revenue cycle management (RCM); Ryan Neumann, development director, RCM; and Taryn Shotkoski, senior implementation analyst, RCM.

DeAnda started at TELCOR in September 2021 and has played a crucial role in escalating appeals projects and driving collection improvements for RCS clients. In her new role, she will continue to lead the appeals team and drive appeals workflow and processes advancements for RCS and its clients.

Joining TELCOR in January 2017, Dohmen has implemented new controls and processes improving the performance and integrity of TELCOR’s leading RCM SaaS solution. In his new role, he will continue to optimize the RCM application and ensure customers are able to collect and store data in an accurate, compliant, and reliable way.

Neumann started at TELCOR in March 2016 and has helped streamline development processes and advance coding and documentation standards for the development team. In his new role, he will continue to lead the technical redesign team in the development of innovative products designed to maximize efficiency and improve collections for TELCOR RCM customers.

In February 2021, Shotkoski joined TELCOR as an implementation associate where she advised customers on revenue cycle best practices and guided them to take advantage of the suite of RCM tools, resulting in additional efficiencies and collection opportunities. As a senior implementation analyst, Shotkoski will perform product demonstrations, conduct on-site workflow analyses, and act as a mentor to the implementation team.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.