TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Nicole Ernst, claims resolution specialist, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Sarah Graesser, manager, human resources (HR); Natalie Helkenn, claims resolution senior lead, RCS; and Sandy MacPherson, payer team lead, RCS.

Since joining TELCOR in July 2022, Ernst has developed a strong understanding of the TELCOR RCM application and her duties. She has assisted in several special projects handling complicated denials proving her great understanding of Blue Cross Blue Shield payer requirements. In her new role, Ernst will continue to aid the Blue Cross Blue Shield team in managing claims and driving collections.

In November 2014, Graesser joined the human resources team as a part-time HR assistant. In the seven years since joining TELCOR, she has become a vital part of the HR team. Through managing the hiring and benefits administration processes, Graesser has gotten to know many of TELCOR’s nearly 300 employees. In her new role, she will manage the daily workflow of HR team members, gather and submit government reporting components, and assist all teams with employee retention efforts.

Joining TELCOR in October 2019, Helkenn has fulfilled many different roles. She has successfully investigated issues, escalated concerns to payer representatives, and been a mentor to new members of her team. In her new role, Helkenn will advise fellow team members, work with leadership and customers on special projects, and continue to be a resource for escalated issues needing further investigation.

After joining TELCOR in April 2021, MacPherson has been an essential asset to the Medicare team. She has proven her expertise in uniform billing and consistently goes above and beyond for her customers. Using skills and experience from her experience with the Medicare team, MacPherson will lead the commercial team to resolve denials, escalate issues, and train new employees.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.