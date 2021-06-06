TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Amy Clapper, remittance team lead; Adina Dargeloh, contract administrator; Bailey Foster, remittance specialist; Stephanie Warner, remittance specialist; and Audrey Ziegler, senior marketing specialist.
Since joining TELCOR a year ago, Clapper has become instrumental in managing a large TELCOR billing service customer. She has drive and determination when it comes to product knowledge, and is a strong team resource.
Dargeloh joined TELCOR in 2017 and has continually accepted new tasks and challenges. Her attention to detail is impeccable and an integral part of her new position. Dargeloh is a strong team member as she is always helping where needed and completing customer contracts timely and efficiently.
Foster joined TELCOR in 2019 and has been a strong asset, accepting additional responsibilities to meet deadlines and ensure customer success. Since joining the Remittance Team, Foster exceeds expectations and is a strong team resource.
Warner joined TELCOR only a few months ago. With her experience, she has accepted the responsibility of training new employees so they can smoothly transition to large customers. Her confidence and persistence has made her a reliable and trusted resource for the team and customers.
Since joining TELCOR in 2016, Ziegler has managed POC events, worked with the sales team, and coordinated TELCOR employee events. In her new role, she will add the revenue cycle management (RCM) product line to her responsibilities. Additionally, she will be the main point of contact for TELCOR events throughout 2021.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.