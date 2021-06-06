TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Amy Clapper, remittance team lead; Adina Dargeloh, contract administrator; Bailey Foster, remittance specialist; Stephanie Warner, remittance specialist; and Audrey Ziegler, senior marketing specialist.

Since joining TELCOR a year ago, Clapper has become instrumental in managing a large TELCOR billing service customer. She has drive and determination when it comes to product knowledge, and is a strong team resource.

Dargeloh joined TELCOR in 2017 and has continually accepted new tasks and challenges. Her attention to detail is impeccable and an integral part of her new position. Dargeloh is a strong team member as she is always helping where needed and completing customer contracts timely and efficiently.

Foster joined TELCOR in 2019 and has been a strong asset, accepting additional responsibilities to meet deadlines and ensure customer success. Since joining the Remittance Team, Foster exceeds expectations and is a strong team resource.