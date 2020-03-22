TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Nick Metzger, demographics and documents supervisor, TRCS; Michaela Oberle, senior implementation analyst, RCM; and Bryan Whisler, senior customer engagement manager, RCM.

Metzger provides a new perspective to the TRCS Demographics and Documents team. He has quickly mastered processes while continuing to advance his knowledge with revenue cycle management. His energy and enthusiasm will be an asset as he leads his team to consistently meet goals.

Since joining TELCOR in April 2018, Oberle has had a direct positive impact on each of her projects. Her previous experience in billing and RCM Service has helped her meet each customer’s business requirements. She is adept at guiding customers to leverage RCM tools to reengineer processes which generates efficiencies and additional collection opportunities.

Whisler has had a tremendous positive influence on the direction of the Customer Engagement team. Over the last year, he has taken the lead on performing and coordinating Customer Liaison visits, as well as assisting on the RCM Sales Support team, conducting RCM product demonstrations and on-site workflow analysis’s for RCM customer prospects.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.