TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of James Swapp to education coordinator for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).

Swapp has been a vital part of the RCM customer engagement team managing implementations requiring project management expertise while leading training and education. In his new role, Swapp is responsible for new employee training by developing curriculum for the various RCM positions, leading best practice development, organizing version training, and coordinating professional service training engagements for RCM customers.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.