TELCOR announces promotion

Garner has been with TELCOR for four years. He started with TELCOR as an implementation analyst and then as an account executive. During his time with TELCOR, Garner has built a strong foundation of TELCOR RCM products and services. He has helped labs of all types and sizes streamline workflow processes and improve collections when using TELCOR as their revenue cycle management vendor. In his new role, he will continue to grow his product and industry knowledge, create strategic relationships with laboratories and industry vendors, and improve laboratory profitability for new and existing TELCOR customers.