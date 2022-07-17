TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Brandon Garner, senior account executive, revenue cycle management (RCM) sales.
Garner has been with TELCOR for four years. He started with TELCOR as an implementation analyst and then as an account executive. During his time with TELCOR, Garner has built a strong foundation of TELCOR RCM products and services. He has helped labs of all types and sizes streamline workflow processes and improve collections when using TELCOR as their revenue cycle management vendor. In his new role, he will continue to grow his product and industry knowledge, create strategic relationships with laboratories and industry vendors, and improve laboratory profitability for new and existing TELCOR customers.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR revenue cycle solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com