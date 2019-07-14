TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Laura Holmes to senior analyst for revenue cycle management (RCM).
Since joining TELCOR in May 2015 on the RCM Quality Assurance (QA) team, Holmes’ understanding of the RCM product and willingness to help others has made her an asset within the QA team as well as throughout RCM. She has led the QA team on new projects, assisted with new employee training, and continues to meet version and service pack deadlines. Holmes continues to expand her role on the QA team by taking on additional projects.
