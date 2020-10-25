TELCOR announces promotion

Since joining TELCOR in March, 2018, Wu quickly learned the TELCOR RCM application along with the implementation process. He has had great success in leading revenue cycle management (RCM) and TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (TRCS) implementations. Wu helped develop processes related to the implementation of TRCS customers all while showing great leadership in helping guide new implementation analysts. His responsibilities within the team continue to grow and he is a reliable resource for other implementation analysts to leverage.