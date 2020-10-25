TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Scott Wu to senior implementation analyst.
Since joining TELCOR in March, 2018, Wu quickly learned the TELCOR RCM application along with the implementation process. He has had great success in leading revenue cycle management (RCM) and TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (TRCS) implementations. Wu helped develop processes related to the implementation of TRCS customers all while showing great leadership in helping guide new implementation analysts. His responsibilities within the team continue to grow and he is a reliable resource for other implementation analysts to leverage.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.
