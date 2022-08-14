 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR announces promotion

Wall

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Chastity Wall, front-end services supervisor, revenue cycle services (RCS).

Wall started at TELCOR in November of 2020. Since then, she has enhanced her data entry capabilities, provided excellent customer service to patients, and provided strong leadership for her teams. In her new role, she will be influential in streamlining workflow processes, managing team members, and collaborating with RCS leadership.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR revenue cycle solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Aaron May, director of Health and Wellness; Chris Moses, aftermarket customer serv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News