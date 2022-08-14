TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Chastity Wall, front-end services supervisor, revenue cycle services (RCS).
Wall started at TELCOR in November of 2020. Since then, she has enhanced her data entry capabilities, provided excellent customer service to patients, and provided strong leadership for her teams. In her new role, she will be influential in streamlining workflow processes, managing team members, and collaborating with RCS leadership.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR revenue cycle solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.