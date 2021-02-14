TELCOR announces promotion

Hutcheson started her TELCOR career in January 2013 as an Implementation Analyst where she mastered the art of simple to complex POC implementations. In 2018, she was the first member of the Sales Support team. In this role, she led product-related customer proposals, product-related security documents, and product demos. Hutcheson also communicated new order emails with project prerequisites ensuring customers effectively began new projects. In her new role, she will lead a growing team in similar product-related and customer initiatives.