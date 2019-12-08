TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Katie Remington to client services coordinator for TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (TRCS).

Remington has utilized her leadership skills to manage internal and external projects while coordinating staff and processes to ensure optimal outcomes. Her dedication results in contributions to customer communications, setting expectations and defining methods to improve internal communications. As a result, creating mutual accountability of the customer’s revenue cycle wellness across teams and departments for shared responsibility in customer success.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.