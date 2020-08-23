 Skip to main content
TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR announces promotion

Mundt

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of JoHanna Mundt to senior accountant.

Since joining TELCOR in March 2016, Mundt has become the accounting leader for the point of care product line. Her leadership with this customer base has fostered excellent collaboration with our sales team. This has allowed for increased accuracy and efficiency with customer quoting and orders. Not only has she proven her dedication through her work, but also by obtaining a Master of Business Administration degree, which has been an integral part of her enhanced leadership ability.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.

