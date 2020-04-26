TELCOR announces promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Jen Neujahr to payer enrollments & support coordinator for TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (TRCS).
Neujahr has utilized her skills to manage payer enrollments and payer configurations along with many other support activities. Her dedication to this new role has resulted in valuable contributions to the overall approach with TELCOR customers and has played an important role in our customers’ success.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.
