TELCOR announces POC and Accounting promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Yesenia Lopez, revenue accountant; Matthew Peters, product specialist; Joy Plautz, senior QA analyst; and Charles Ralston, product specialist.

Lopez joined the TELCOR RCS team in 2019 where she was responsible for leading new customers as well as training new employees on payment posting. As a strong team resource for the TELCOR billing service, she will utilize the skills learned as part of the billing team to the TELCOR accounting team as she works with the TELCOR product lines and its customers.

Peters joined TELCOR in 2017 and has consistently provided exceptional service to customers while managing both simple and complex projects. In his new role as product specialist, Peters will make customer advocacy calls to existing customers and sending prerequisites for new projects. He will also start processing new sales orders, support sales activities, participate in workflow discussions with customers, conduct product demonstrations, and complete security documents.