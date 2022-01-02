TELCOR announces chief financial officer

TELCOR is excited to announce the appointment of Liz Wood to chief financial officer. Since joining TELCOR in May 2017, Wood has served as the internal audit director, finance and administration director, and most recently, vice president of finance. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in the development and implementation of policies and procedures to ensure TELCOR remains compliant with accounting and tax regulations while serving almost 300 employees.

“Integrity in everything we do has always been a core value at TELCOR,” said Deb Larson, executive vice president. “The insight and experience Liz brings to TELCOR allow us to be a vendor of choice. Our customers know we have the right programs in place to protect them as well as ensure the longevity of TELCOR.”

Wood has more than 15 years of experience in financial assurance and auditing. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a masters in professional accounting in 2004 and became a certified public account in 2007. Wood was the Chairman of the Board for the American Red Cross serving Nebraska for six years and is currently an active board member for the same organization.

TELCOR is an industry leader in the laboratory revenue cycle management and point of care testing markets, providing unparalleled health care software products and services, and exceptional customer support. Our proven implementations are performed by clinically experienced, IT knowledgeable resources who understand each customer’s unique environment.