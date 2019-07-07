Swanson Russell work recognized with national and local awards

Lincoln, June 27, 2019, Swanson Russell received 34 awards in spring competitions at the national and local levels.
Swanson Russell had its best showing ever at the 40th Annual Telly Awards. The agency accepted one gold award, the highest distinction given by the Tellys, for the Gerber “Fish Beyond Her” regional videos. The agency also accepted five silver and two bronze awards for the following clients: Bright Start, Bryan Health, Nebraska State Fair and Textron Off Road.
At the national Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Communications Awards Contest, Swanson Russell garnered 11 winners. The agency received a Gardner Award of Excellence on behalf of Rain Bird for its “Defend Your Turf” long video. The agency also earned five first place and five merit awards for the following clients: AEP, Ferris, Koch Turf & Ornamental, LESCO, Profile Products, Propane Education & Research Council and Rain Bird.
Swanson Russell received 15 awards at the annual American Marketing Association Prism Awards ceremony. These awards recognize excellence in marketing and communications throughout the local advertising community. The agency accepted seven Prism Awards and eight Merit Awards on behalf of Bright Start, E-Z-GO, Koch Agronomic Services, Koch Turf & Ornamental, Nebraska State Fair, Rain Bird, Textron Off Road and Union Bank & Trust.
“We are fortunate to partner with great clients to produce work worthy of these awards,” said Brent Schott, executive vice president/managing director at Swanson Russell. “We’ve been growing our in-house motion studio and we have entire teams focused on understanding how to connect with audiences like turf and ornamental decision-makers. It’s an honor to see that hard work recognized.”
