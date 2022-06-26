Swanson Russell wins eight honors at 2022 TOCA Awards

Lincoln, Nebraska (June 22, 2022) – Swanson Russell received eight honors at the 2022 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Awards. The annual event recognizes outstanding marketing efforts within the green industry, and Swanson Russell received four first-place awards, two merit awards and two Gardner Awards.

The full list of awards includes: Gardner Award; E-Z-GO - Liberty Pre-Order Digital Ad, Gardner Award; Jacobsen - Brand Anthem Video, First Place; E-Z-GO - Liberty Pre-Order Digital Ad, First Place; Jacobsen - Brand Anthem Video, First Place; Jacobsen - Website, First Place; SiteOne - Drainage Demand Videos, Merit; E-Z-GO - Liberty Launch Campaign, Merit; Ransomes - Website.

Reserved for the best-of-the-best in each category, the Gardner Award is one of the most prestigious honors handed out for green industry marketing efforts. Swanson Russell has received a Gardner distinction every year since 2018, plus several others over the history of the show.

“We are proud to partner with such great brands in the green industry,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “It’s an honor to see the work we do together get recognized by TOCA. Everything we do is focused helping brands create a Real Connection with their audiences.”

The Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association is composed of editors, writers, publishers, photographers, public relations/advertising practitioners, industry association leaders, manufacturers, and others involved in green industry communications. To learn more, visit toca.org.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.