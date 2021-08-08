Swanson Russell wins 14 honors at 2021 AMA Prism Awards

• Sterling Award: Textron Aviation - Jets Full Line Video

• Sterling Award: Textron Aviation - Jets Pre-Roll Videos

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by the AMA Lincoln community at the Prism Awards,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “We are pushing ourselves to gain even deeper audience insights to inform our strategy and creative approaches. It’s all about helping our clients create a Real Connection™ with their customers and prospects.”

The Lincoln Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) serves as the resource for Lincoln area marketers to learn, grow and connect through opportunities that promote education and marketing excellence.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.