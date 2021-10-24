Swanson Russell wins 10 honors at 2021 TOCA Awards

Lincoln, Neb. (October 23, 2021) – Swanson Russell received 10 honors at the 2021 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Awards held September 2. The annual event recognizes outstanding marketing efforts within the green industry, and Swanson Russell received four first-place awards, four merit awards and two Gardner Awards.

The agency accepted the following honors: Gardner Award: Rain Bird Golf Rotors Video; Gardner Award: E-Z-GO Website; First-Place: Rain Bird Golf Rotors Video; First-Place: E-Z-GO Website; First-Place: SiteOne Stronger Together Video; First-Place: SiteOne Essential Business Article; Merit: Rain Bird 2020 Take Control LXIVM Print Ad; Merit: Rain Bird 2020 Sprays Campaign; Merit: Rain Bird 2020 ESP-LXIVM Press Release; Merit: SiteOne Covid-19 Business Response.

Reserved for the best-of-the-best in each category, the Gardner Award is one of the most prestigious honors handed out for green industry marketing efforts. Swanson Russell has received a Gardner distinction every year since 2018 (plus several others over the history of the show).