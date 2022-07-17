Swanson Russell recognized with nine Telly Awards

Swanson Russell received three gold awards and six silver awards at the 2022 Telly Awards. The annual Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

Swanson Russell accepted the following honors: 1. Gold: Arctic Cat — Model Year 2022 Snow Anthem; 2. Gold: Humminbird — APEX Launch TV; 3. Gold: Textron Aviation — CJ4 Gen2 Launch Videos; 4. Silver: Arctic Cat — Model Year 2022 Off-Road Anthem; 5. Silver: Bryan Health — Starts With Why Campaign; 6. Silver: E-Z-GO — Liberty Hype Video; 7. Silver: E-Z-GO — Liberty Launch Video; 8. Silver: Union Bank and Trust — 2021 Employees Campaign; 9. Silver: Walls Outdoor Goods — Bristlecone Launch Video.

“It’s always such an honor to be recognized at the Telly Awards,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “Our team creates incredible video content for our clients, and winning these awards really highlights their hard work and creativity.”

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, this year’s Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. For more information on the Telly Awards and winners, visit tellyawards.com.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.