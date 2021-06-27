Swanson Russell recognized with nine Telly Awards

Lincoln, Neb. (June, 21 2021) – Swanson Russell received five gold awards and four silver awards at the 2021 Telly Awards, which were announced on May 25. The annual Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

Swanson Russell accepted the following honors: Gold; Humminbird — MEGA 360 Launch TV/Pre-Roll, Gold; Minn Kota — Behind You (:60 Video) Gold; Minn Kota/Humminbird — One-Boat Challenge - Promo Spots, Gold; Minn Kota/Humminbird — One-Boat Challenge - Episodes, Gold; Walls Outdoor Goods — Cold Call Brand Video, Silver; Textron Aviation — Jets Video Campaign, Silver; Textron Aviation — King Air Hype Video, Silver; Union Bank and Trust — 2020 Brand Campaign, Silver; Walls Outdoor Goods — Fall 2020 Video Campaign.

“Every year I’m blown away by the incredible video content our team creates for our clients,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “This year it’s an honor to see the talent behind the scenes be recognized with five gold Telly Awards – the highest number ever for Swanson Russell.”