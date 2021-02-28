Swanson Russell recognized with 38 awards

Lincoln, Neb. (Feb. 22, 2021) – Swanson Russell received 38 awards, including three Judge’s Citations and a Best of Show, at the Nebraska American Advertising Awards held virtually on February 18. The winning work was created and executed on behalf of 13 clients in numerous categories.

Swanson Russell received a Best of Show distinction on behalf of Minn Kota and Humminbird. In addition, they received three Special Judge’s Citations on behalf of Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) and Visit Omaha.

The agency accepted 11 gold awards for the following clients: Howe & Howe, Humminbird, Minn Kota, PERC, Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: NEST, Visit Omaha and Walls Outdoor Goods.

Swanson Russell was also honored with 23 silver awards for Arctic Cat, Humminbird, JLG, Minn Kota, PERC, Runza, SiteOne, Textron Aviation, Union Bank & Trust, Union Bank & Trust College Savings Group: NEST, Walls Outdoor Goods.