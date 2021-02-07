Swanson Russell receives honors at PRSA Nebraska

Swanson Russell received 15 awards at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards Gala held virtually on January 28.

PRSA Nebraska’s Paper Anvil Awards honor outstanding contributions made to the public relations profession. The competition recognizes organizations that have successfully addressed a communications challenge with skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Swanson Russell accepted nine Awards of Excellence on behalf of clients for the following: Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), Autogas Learning Pages – Crisis & Issues Management; SiteOne Landscape Supply, SiteOne COVID-19 Business Response – Crisis & Issues Management; Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB), Progressive Cattle Column – Editorials/Op-Ed Columns; Profile Products, HyrdoStraw Acquisition Announcement – Internal Communications; CBB, Email Signup Campaign – Social Media; SiteOne Landscape Supply, Hardscape UGC Campaign – Social Media; Koch Agronomic Services, Geotargeting Awareness Campaign – Social Media; SiteOne Landscape Supply, Jobsite Jokes – Social Media; AMVAC, AMVAC Virtual Media Event – Webcast/Webinar.