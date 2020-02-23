Swanson Russell receives honors at PRSA Gala

Lincoln, Neb. (February 20, 2020) — Swanson Russell received 23 awards at the 2020 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards Gala held on January 22.
PRSA Nebraska’s Paper Anvil Awards honor outstanding contributions made to the public relations profession. The competition recognizes organizations that have successfully addressed a public relations challenge with skill, creativity and resourcefulness.
Swanson Russell accepted 21 Awards of Excellence on behalf of clients for the following: Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Annual Report; Propane Education & Research Council: Can-Do Journal; Greenlee: Bringing the Job into the Classroom; Propane Education & Research Council: Forklift Safety Day PR Program; AMVAC: Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Producer Communications Program; Swanson Russell: Stay Strong Nebraska Campaign; Swanson Russell: Stay Strong Nebraska Campaign Public Service Initiative; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: The Drive Print Newsletter; Propane Education & Research Council: Enewsletters; Profile Products: The Environmental Leader; Blue Star Gas: Social Media; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Engaging Cattle Producers on Social Media; Nebraska State Fair: Single Ticket Sales (Social Media); Oregon Products: Instagram Launch; Propane Education & Research Council: Clean American Energy (Social Media); Nebraska State Fair: Community Management (Social Media); AMVAC: American Vanguard/AMVAC 50 Year Anniversary Feature Cover Story in AgriMarketing Magazine; Nebraska State Fair: 150th Video; Swanson Russell: Stay Strong Nebraska PSA Video; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: Website Redesign.
The agency also accepted two Awards of Merit for the following work: Nebraska State Fair: Community Management (Social Media); Propane Education & Research Council: Homeowner and Builder Perceptions Survey.
“We are honored to bring home a number of awards that signify not only the hard work and talent of our teams, but the strategic thinking that goes into every project we are involved in,” said Brent Schott, Swanson Russell president. “It is gratifying to see the recognition we received from such a diverse list of clients because it showcases our ability to produce high quality results across the industries in which we specialize.”
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.