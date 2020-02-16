Swanson Russell receives first place honors

Lincoln, Nebraska (February 10, 2020) Swanson Russell received 12 honors at the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Region II awards banquet on January 9 in Kansas City. The Best of NAMA awards program honors exemplary work in agricultural communications.

The agency accepted five first place awards for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: Print Ad; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: “The Drive” Print Newsletter; Hogemeyer Hybrids: Flat Prospect Program Mailer; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Direct Mail; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Flood Video.

The agency accepted seven awards of merit for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: NAFB Print Ad; AMVAC Chemical: Assure II Logo; AMVAC Chemical: 50 Year Anniversary Feature Article in AgriMarketing Magazine; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Sales Kit; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Entryway; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Website; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Campaign.

Swanson Russell’s award-winning entries will qualify to advance and compete at the Best of NAMA Ceremony held April 15 in San Diego, California in conjunction with the 2020 Agri-Marketing Conference.