Swanson Russell receives first place honors

Lincoln, Nebraska (February 10, 2020) Swanson Russell received 12 honors at the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Region II awards banquet on January 9 in Kansas City. The Best of NAMA awards program honors exemplary work in agricultural communications.
The agency accepted five first place awards for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: Print Ad; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: “The Drive” Print Newsletter; Hogemeyer Hybrids: Flat Prospect Program Mailer; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Direct Mail; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Flood Video.
The agency accepted seven awards of merit for clients in the following categories: AMVAC Chemical: NAFB Print Ad; AMVAC Chemical: Assure II Logo; AMVAC Chemical: 50 Year Anniversary Feature Article in AgriMarketing Magazine; Koch Agronomic Services: ANVOL Sales Kit; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Entryway; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Website; Nebraska State Fair: 2019 Campaign.
Swanson Russell’s award-winning entries will qualify to advance and compete at the Best of NAMA Ceremony held April 15 in San Diego, California in conjunction with the 2020 Agri-Marketing Conference.
“NAMA awards mean a lot to us because they are judged by peers with a focus on results,” said Brent Schott, president at Swanson Russell. “A lot of strong work comes out of the Midwest chapter of NAMA each year, so it’s an honor—for us and our terrific clients—to be recognized among all the winners.”
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit www.swansonrussell.com.