Swanson Russell promotes three in Lincoln and Omaha offices

Lincoln, Neb. (April 21, 2020) Swanson Russell recently promoted three employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Kimberly Bertrand, Heather Garth and Kaylee Minnick.
Bertrand was promoted to associate social media strategist in the Lincoln office. She started as a public relations intern in 2015 and most recently served as a social media community manager. Bertrand has worked with clients such as Oregon Products, Nebraska State Fair and Blue Star Gas. The San Jose, California, native earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
Garth was promoted to senior art director. The Omaha native originally joined the Omaha office in 2009 as a public relations coordinator and has since served as an associate art director and an art director. Garth has created content for clients such as Visit Omaha, Memorial Care and Nebraska State Fair. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska – Omaha and a master’s degree in advertising from the University of Texas – Austin.
Minnick was promoted to senior digital producer. She joined the Lincoln office in 2014 as an account service intern and was subsequently hired full time as an associate digital producer in 2017. Minnick most recently served as a digital producer where she was the go-to resource among the digital team, working on clients such as Badlands Gear, Koch Agronomics and Cattlemen’s Beef Board. The Hartington, Nebraska, native earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and marketing from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
