Swanson Russell promotes six

Lincoln, Neb. (June 17, 2021) — Swanson Russell recently promoted six employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Allison Hergenrader, Chloe King, Justin Klemsz, Kylie Legree, Kelsey Pittam and Peter Worth.

Hergenrader was promoted to senior project manager. The Lincoln native originally joined Swanson Russell in 2017 as a project manager, working on clients such as Rain Bird, Textron Specialized Vehicles, Textron Systems and Nunhems. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

King was promoted to senior project manager. Since 2019, she has been serving as a project manager, working on a variety of clients including the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, MemorialCare, Visit Omaha and Kautex. The Bellevue, Neb., native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Klemsz was promoted to manager of digital solutions. He most recently served as a digital strategist. Klemsz has co-led Swanson Russell’s digital strategy team and has led improvement teams that focused on improving digital processes, including the agency’s adoption of Slack. The Lincoln native received a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.