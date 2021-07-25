Swanson Russell promotes six in Lincoln and Omaha

Minnick was promoted to manager of data and analytics. Since joining the agency in 2016 as an associate digital producer, Minnick went on to serve as a digital producer and senior digital producer. She's worked on a variety of clients including Badlands, Walls Outdoor Goods, Johnson Outdoors and Koch Agronomic Services. Minnick is a native of Hartington, Nebraska, and holds both a bachelor’s degree in journalism, advertising and public relations and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

King was promoted to account manager. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2019 as a project manager, King has worked on clients such as the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, MemorialCare and Visit Omaha, among others. Prior to her new role, King served as a senior project manager. The Bellevue, Nebraska, native holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Bird was promoted to senior project manager. Since joining the agency in 2019 as a project manager, Bird has worked on clients such as Hoegemeyer, JLG, Northeast Community College and National Cattlemen's Beef Association. The Glenwood, Iowa, native holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection™ between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.