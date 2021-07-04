Swanson Russell promotes six in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Neb. (June 30, 2021) — Swanson Russell recently promoted six employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Jaylyn Armstrong, Megan Bollish, Mikayla Flanagan, Emily Gauger, Emily Hallstrom and Lauren O’Malley.

Armstrong was promoted to digital producer. She started as a digital production coordinator and most recently served as an associate digital producer. Armstrong has worked with clients such as E-Z-GO, Koch Agronomic Services, Rain Bird and Lincoln Police Department. The Omaha, Neb., native earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Bollish was promoted to senior account manager. The Wellfleet, Neb., native originally joined the agency as a project manager in 2014 and has since served as a senior project manager and account manager, working on clients SiteOne Landscape Supply and Koch Agronomic Services. Bollish earned a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Flanagan was promoted to developer. The Lehi, Utah, native joined the agency as a development intern and most recently served as an associate developer, working on clients such as Arctic Cat, Hoegemeyer and E-Z-GO. Flanagan earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.